Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Financial Contrast

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential downside of 29.02%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.94 $364.10 million $1.92 1.88 Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.50 $4.85 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, indicating that its share price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Highlands REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

