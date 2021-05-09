Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 16.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

