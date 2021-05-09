Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $170.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

