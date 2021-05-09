iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $80.00. 1,260,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

