Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.28-3.45 EPS.

IRM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

