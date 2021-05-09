Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

