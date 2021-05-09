iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

