iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

