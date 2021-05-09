iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

