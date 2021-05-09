iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

