iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

