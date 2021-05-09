iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.