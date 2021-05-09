iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.6% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $242,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

