iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

