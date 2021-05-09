iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lessened by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

