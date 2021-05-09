iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

