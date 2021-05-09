iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

