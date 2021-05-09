Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.