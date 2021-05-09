Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

