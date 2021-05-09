Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,487 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $720,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 889.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 198,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

