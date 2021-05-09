JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $12.93 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

