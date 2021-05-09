JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JDSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

