John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.