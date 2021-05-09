Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.