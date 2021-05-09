Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

