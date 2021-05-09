Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 230,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $199.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.