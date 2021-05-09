Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Hits $206.97 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $206.97 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00008848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.