Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $5.12

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00008948 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $202.38 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.