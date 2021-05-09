Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

