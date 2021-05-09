Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 4.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.
HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
