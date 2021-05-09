JustLiquidity Price Tops $69.10 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $69.10 or 0.00117768 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.20 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00775887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.91 or 1.00037083 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

