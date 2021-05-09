Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00252289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01194237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00774417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.75 or 1.00349510 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

