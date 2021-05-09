Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00321579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

