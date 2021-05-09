Keep Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $296.41 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

