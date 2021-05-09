Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $14.90

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00025732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $70,187.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.