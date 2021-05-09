KeeperDAO Price Hits $484.12 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $484.12 or 0.00829301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.