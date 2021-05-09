Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Posts Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

