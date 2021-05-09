KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.44 or 0.00098241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $454.91 million and $7.05 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00250456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.01174763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.00762284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,547.59 or 1.00105337 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

