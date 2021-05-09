Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and approximately $56.03 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.56 or 0.01188580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.34 or 0.00783649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.72 or 1.00156320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,565,064,256 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,733,336 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

