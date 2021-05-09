Kora Network Token Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Kora Network Token has a market capitalization of $92,106.26 and $75.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kora Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kora Network Token Coin Profile

Kora Network Token (KNT) is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Kora Network Token Coin Trading

