Krios Price Hits $0.0051 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $2.55 million and $248.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00135862 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

