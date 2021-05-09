KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $3,982.46

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,982.46 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00138720 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.