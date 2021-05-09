Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

LADR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,004. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

