Landbox (LAND) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $436,750.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

