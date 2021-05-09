LATOKEN (LA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,459.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $25,459.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

