LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.17

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $88.07 million and approximately $246,993.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00250804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.38 or 0.01199591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00776457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.75 or 1.00067465 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

