LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.