Lethean Trading Up 102.9% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 102.9% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $23,280.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.36 or 0.06740522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.06 or 0.02496433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00695105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00201961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.00824593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00533233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

