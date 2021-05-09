Linear Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $343.57 million and approximately $41.86 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.