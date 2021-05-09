Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

